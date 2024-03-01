Reoffending Taranaki Man Sentenced To 3.5 Years Imprisonment For Possessing Over 8500 Images Of CSEM

On Wednesday 28 February 2024, 79 year-old Ōpunake man, John Hubbard, was sentenced to 3.5 years imprisonment after appearing at the New Plymouth District Court, following an investigation by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

John Hubbard pleaded guilty to four representative charges relating to the possession of objectionable publications depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Hubbard was previously sentenced to four and half month’s home detention for similar offences in 2011.

The Digital Child Exploitation Team, DIA, found Hubbard in possession of over 8500 image and video files depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, as well as other objectionable material including bestiality and extreme violence.

The material found in possession of the offender depicted victims ranging from babies to young persons.

Tim Houston, Manager of the DIA Digital Child Exploitation Team, welcomed the sentence,

“As a recidivist offender, Hubbard has chosen to continue offending for his own sexual gratification, leading to the revictimization of the children depicted in the material he possessed”

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes, or possesses objectionable material involving child sexual exploitation and abuse imagery are detected, investigated, and held to account for their offending.”

Hubbard’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is required to register as a child sex offender.

Support

If you are concerned about something you have seen or want to report a crime, please report it to the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

· https://www.kidshealth.org.nz/child-abuse-directory-information-and-support

· Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

· Safe Network: 09 377 9898

· WellStop: 04 566 4745

· STOP: 03 353 0257

· Stand Strong, Walk Tall

Advice and support for parents and caregivers about how they can help protect children online can be found at KeepItRealOnline.govt.nz.

DIA uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.

