We Want You! Northland Recruiting Officers Looking For New Cops

Te Tai Tokerau, a land rich in history, culture and passionate people, are looking for more Police to join them.

Two new officers have taken up the challenge to find more people and are ready to hear from you.

Constable Paulo Montino, Mid Far North, and Sergeant Joe Te Ao, Whangārei Kaipara, are ready to help people join Police.

Constable Montino has been in the Police for six years in the Mid Far North on a Public Safety Team (PST) and a Driver Impairment Team (DIT).

He’s looking forward to encouraging and motivating people to join Police, and he’s especially keen to meet ‘those who lack a bit of confidence but have the ability’.

Sergeant Te Ao has been with Police for 20 years and started in Counties Manukau where he spent a lot of time working in Ōtara.

He has been in Northland for 10 years and has links to the Hokianga through his mother.

Sergeant Te Ao has had some previous recruiting experience in Auckland schools and is keen to get the right people to join the Northland team.

Acting District Commander Northland, Inspector Dene Begbie says as part of a programme called Northland 2028, Police recruiting has been identified as an area needing action.

"As a result, these two keen officers have been appointed to Northland-based recruitment roles.

“Te Tai Tokerau / Northland has it’s challenges like other districts but we would like to think that we look at things differently and apply a different lens, especially when it comes to recruiting in our district.

"We love that we have whānau policing whānau.

"Many of our people are associated with whānau who have a commitment to service, they lead by example and they play active roles in our communities,” says Inspector Begbie.

"The Te Tai Tokerau people want Police to be here and to make a difference.

"We also want to share our place with others as well - many of our staff have chosen to move to Northland from other districts."

If you have questions specifically for the new recruiting team members, you can contact them via email: pmjr78@police.govt.nz or Joseph.Teao@police.govt.nz

Or you can find out more information and ask generic questions about policing on https://www.newcops.govt.nz/

