Police Make Arrests In Relation To Dangerous Powerline Tampering And Electrical Thefts

Police have now charged a further person in relation to powerline tampering, copper and electrical thefts in Christchurch.

On Thursday 22 February Police responded to a Ruru Road, Bromley address where a man stole a vehicle loaded with electrical supplies.

Police located the vehicle as it went down Linwood Avenue towards Sumner and a Police vehicle observed it turn down Portman Street, where the vehicle was recovered and a man arrested.

This follows two people being arrested the week prior on Friday 16 February after they were caught tampering with powerlines.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley, Christchurch Police says “Police continue to investigate Christchurch powerline tampering, electrical supply and copper thefts, including incidents over the last four weeks, one incident occurring just last night on Raymond road.”

Recent incidents have occurred in the Marshlands, Dallington and Bromley areas, including Lower Styx Road, Banks Avenue, and Gayhurst Avenue, typically between 3am to 5:45am.”

The three arrested were not the only people involved in this activity and we would caution scrap metal dealers that this is occurring and to be weary of frequent customers.”

The theft of copper from live wires is extremely dangerous - If someone were to touch these downed lines, they could be badly injured or killed.” Says Senior Sergeant Appley

If you see power equipment that’s been damaged, please call Orion on 0800 363 9898, day or night.

Police urge residents to ring 111 immediately if you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines or 105 if its after the fact.

We have identified a vehicle of interest – a white station wagon as pictured – and ask that anyone living in the Dallington area with street facing CCTV that might have captured images of this vehicle to get in touch.

