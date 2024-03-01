Warrant To Arrest: Have You Seen Jordan Scott?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jordan Scott, who has a warrant to arrest.

Scott, 19, is from West Auckland and is wanted by Police.

He has connections throughout Tamaki Makaurau and Northland.

Scott should not be approached and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111 and quote file number 240219/6730.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

