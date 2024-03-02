Warrant To Arrest: Have You Seen Bryce Studd-Proctor?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of

Bryce Studd-Proctor, 35, who has a Warrant to Arrest and is wanted by Police.

Studd-Proctor has close links to the Hutt Valley and is thought to be in the

Wellington District.

He is considered very dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111

immediately and quote file number 240301/6605.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111.

