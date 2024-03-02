Road Closed, Kennedy Road, Marewa, Napier - Eastern

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Kennedy Road, Marewa, Napier.

The crash was reported around 2.20pm, and there are reports of injuries.

Diversions have been put in place on Riverbend Road and Georges Drive.

Kennedy Road is expected to be closed for some time while a scene examination takes place.

