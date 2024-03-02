Update: Road Closure, Kennedy Road, Marewa - Eastern

Police wish to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed, and the scene was cleared.

Police can confirm one person is reported to have critical injuries.

Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos

Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?

