Homicide Investigation Launched In Mangamuka, Man Arrested

A homicide investigation is underway and Police have arrested a person following the death of a man in the Far North last night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Iwitaua Road, Mangamuka at around 9pm following reports of a person being stabbed at the address.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says Police were notified that an altercation had taken place at the property during which a man received a number of stab wounds.

Sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Symonds says a 50-year-old man was arrested nearby and is assisting Police with their inquiries.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure people that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“This is a tragic situation and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.”

He says an increased Police presence will remain in the area while a scene examination in completed.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these details in due course.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but would also like to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.

“You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.”

Please reference file number 240304/6284.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any further updates will be issued proactively.

