Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched In Mangamuka, Man Arrested

Monday, 4 March 2024, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation is underway and Police have arrested a person following the death of a man in the Far North last night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Iwitaua Road, Mangamuka at around 9pm following reports of a person being stabbed at the address.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says Police were notified that an altercation had taken place at the property during which a man received a number of stab wounds.

Sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Symonds says a 50-year-old man was arrested nearby and is assisting Police with their inquiries.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure people that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“This is a tragic situation and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.”

He says an increased Police presence will remain in the area while a scene examination in completed.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these details in due course.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but would also like to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.

“You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.”

Please reference file number 240304/6284.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any further updates will be issued proactively.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 