Projects Pushed Out As Council Juggles Budget Constraints

Budget limitations around key investment projects has forced Tauranga City Council Commissioners to alter priorities as they deliberate the city’s next 10-year Long Term Plan (LTP).

Following the Government’s repeal of the Water Services Acts, Council now needs to provide for planned investment in water services from year three of the LTP onwards and some projects have been pushed out.

Commission chair Anne Tolley says because of this additional three waters capital, changes are required to timing of major projects across the business.

Anne says they have also taken into account how many infrastructure projects the city can cope with at any one time and spread the delivery phases of these.

"Since taking on our roles, we have been playing catch-up on years on underinvestment in the city, however we are also mindful that the city has a threshold for disruption linked to infrastructure projects. What we've tried to do here is create a balance, so that the city doesn’t fall further behind, but that key works are staggered.”

“The Ōtūmoetai and Mount multi-modal projects have been moved towards the end of the LTP period,” Anne says.

“This reflects revised prioritisation indications from the government for NZTA subsidy.”

“However, tackling Tauranga's congestion issues is more important than ever, so the Turret Rd/15th Ave project which could really ease pressure in that part of town, has been moved to earlier in the LTP”.

“Cameron Road Stage 2 costs have been increased and rephased to be completed by the end of 2030 rather than the completion date of 2028 at the time of the draft LTP. This considers some planning uncertainties yet to be resolved.”

Council has agreed a residential rates increase from the draft Long-Term-Plan and created a new "rating category" to help make the system fairer. A new industrial general rate means residential rates are approximately 3% lower than they would have been.

The 2024-2034 Long Term Plan will be adopted at a council meeting in April.

Note: Final rates are being calculated based on direction from commissioners at deliberations today. Final rates will be published on April 22 when the LTP is adopted. We expect very minimal rise to the figures below (less than whole percentage points).

Capital Value 2021 LTP consultation Increase % Deliberations Increase % Increase $/pw TSP IFF Levy Increase % TSP IFF Levy Increase $/pw Residential Low Residential (1%) $385,000 5.7% 9.4% $3.60 1.4% $0.55 Lower Quartile (25%) $785,000 6.5% 9.0% $4.91 2.0% $1.12 Median (50%) $980,000 6.7% 8.9% $5.55 2.2% $1.39 Upper Quartile (75%) $1,220,000 6.9% 8.7% $6.33 2.4% $1.73 High residential (99%) $3,930,000 7.8% 8.3% $15.22 3.1% $5.58

