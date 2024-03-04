Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Projects Pushed Out As Council Juggles Budget Constraints

Monday, 4 March 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Budget limitations around key investment projects has forced Tauranga City Council Commissioners to alter priorities as they deliberate the city’s next 10-year Long Term Plan (LTP).

Following the Government’s repeal of the Water Services Acts, Council now needs to provide for planned investment in water services from year three of the LTP onwards and some projects have been pushed out.

Commission chair Anne Tolley says because of this additional three waters capital, changes are required to timing of major projects across the business.

Anne says they have also taken into account how many infrastructure projects the city can cope with at any one time and spread the delivery phases of these.

"Since taking on our roles, we have been playing catch-up on years on underinvestment in the city, however we are also mindful that the city has a threshold for disruption linked to infrastructure projects. What we've tried to do here is create a balance, so that the city doesn’t fall further behind, but that key works are staggered.”

“The Ōtūmoetai and Mount multi-modal projects have been moved towards the end of the LTP period,” Anne says.

“This reflects revised prioritisation indications from the government for NZTA subsidy.”

“However, tackling Tauranga's congestion issues is more important than ever, so the Turret Rd/15th Ave project which could really ease pressure in that part of town, has been moved to earlier in the LTP”.

“Cameron Road Stage 2 costs have been increased and rephased to be completed by the end of 2030 rather than the completion date of 2028 at the time of the draft LTP. This considers some planning uncertainties yet to be resolved.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Council has agreed a residential rates increase from the draft Long-Term-Plan and created a new "rating category" to help make the system fairer. A new industrial general rate means residential rates are approximately 3% lower than they would have been.

The 2024-2034 Long Term Plan will be adopted at a council meeting in April.

Note: Final rates are being calculated based on direction from commissioners at deliberations today. Final rates will be published on April 22 when the LTP is adopted. We expect very minimal rise to the figures below (less than whole percentage points). 

 Capital Value 2021LTP consultation Increase %Deliberations Increase %Increase $/pwTSP IFF Levy Increase %TSP IFF Levy Increase $/pw
Residential      
Low Residential (1%)$385,0005.7%9.4%$3.601.4%$0.55
Lower Quartile (25%)$785,0006.5%9.0%$4.912.0%$1.12
Median (50%)$980,0006.7%8.9%$5.552.2%$1.39
Upper Quartile (75%)$1,220,0006.9%8.7%$6.332.4%$1.73
High residential (99%)$3,930,0007.8%8.3%$15.223.1%$5.58

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 