Have You Seen Jemma?

Jemma was last seen today leaving her home in Tapu,Thames, at around 1.15pm.

Jemma is bare foot and wearing a faded orange hoodie, blue inside out Pyjama pants with little white stars.

Police and Jemma’s family are concerned for her well being.

If you’ve seen Jemma, or have any information that may help us to find her please call 111 and quote P057984014.

