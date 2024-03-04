‘Howzat?!’ And Swishes Heard Across The District

There are now more opportunities for sport as two exciting projects come to a successful completion. The Shotover Country cricket wickets and Queenstown Events Centre’s outdoor basketball hoop are now finished for the district to enjoy.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) completed a couple of smaller recreation projects over the last week. The Shotover Country cricket wickets were installed – one for junior cricket and one for senior cricket. In addition, an outdoor basketball hoop was finished at the Events Centre.

Acting Sport and Recreation Manager, Alex Martin, said it’s great to see some new facilities for the community to do what they love! Both aimed at getting more people, more active, more often.

“The cricket wickets were much needed to support the growth of the sport in the community. It’s also great to have a spot at the Events Centre which can be used by basketballers when we have events on in the stadium.”

The Shotover Country cricket wickets will support both junior and senior cricket players and cost $47,000 to complete. The wickets, with maintenance, will last at least ten years and support hundreds of games of competitive cricket.

The basketball hoop was provided by Basketball NZ in partnership with Schick as part of a basketball promotional campaign. The hoop was installed on the artificial turf and was in use almost straight away once the protective fencing was removed.

