Defendant In Posie Parker Assault Case Discharged Without Conviction, Name Suppression Granted. FSU To Appeal.

Monday, 4 March 2024, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The young man who assaulted an elderly woman at the Posie Parker event in Albert Park last year has been discharged without conviction, with permanent name suppression granted. This is not justice. The Courts should not silence Kiwis’ from speaking about crime committed against them, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Little promotes the use of violence more than impunity. Violence in response to speech, even speech of the most offensive kind, must not be tolerated.

“Victims deserve to be able to share their story. Name suppression gags victims and is salt in a very raw wound. Tens of thousands of Kiwis signed the Free Speech Union’s public letter to the police following last year’s incident, claiming the police failed in their role. This latest insult adds to injury (literally).

“The Free Speech Union is taking legal advice and considering appealing the decision to suppress Kiwis' right to speak about this crime.

“Late last year we saw two people wrongfully arrested for peacefully protesting. Now, here’s someone who has physically assaulted a 70-year-old grandmother, and they’re let off. It’s deeply concerning.

“Not only should the defendant be punished, the victim should be able to speak. They should have been able to freely attend and listen at Albert Park in the first place.”

