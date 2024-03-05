Safer Speeds On SH1 Pukenui To Kaitaia

Following approval from the Director of Land Transport last month, new permanent speed limit changes came into effect yesterday on short sections of State Highway 1 between Pukenui and Kaitaia.

This includes permanent speed limit changes to 5 short sections of state highway and new electronic variable speed limit (VSL) signs at Waiharara School and Awanui School, operating during school travel periods.

We’ll be rolling out more speed limit changes on short sections of state highways across the region over the coming months to help improve efficiency and safety for all of us, so keep an eye out for the new speed limit signs and travel safely.

The speed changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships, schools and marae and involved extensive community engagement and input.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/

