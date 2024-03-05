Have You Seen Gary?

Police are appealing for sightings of 45-year-old Gary Ingram who has been

reported missing.

Gary was last seen near Horowhenua College, Levin, at about 8.40am today. But

could be in the Muriwai or Turangi area.

He is likely wearing cargo shorts, a t-shirt, and a hoodie.

Police and Gary’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you’ve seen Gary or his vehicle - an orange 2014 Holden Barina

Hatchback, Registration HUJ366, please call 111 and quote file number

240305/3673

