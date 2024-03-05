Serious Crash - State Highway 2 Near Norsewood Closed - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2 near

Norsewood.

The single vehicle crash, between Gundries Road and Garfield Road, was

reported to Police at 6.30pm.

One person has sustained critical injuries.

The road is closed around the crash scene and motorists are advised to delay

travel or take alternative routes where possible.

