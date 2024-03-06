Council Makes Changes To Its Transport Programme

Nine projects have been removed from the 2023-24 transport programme, following decisions made by Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee at its first meeting of the year on 5 March 2024.

In February 2024, Elected Members requested the Committee consider revoking previous decisions to proceed with the following projects in the 2023/24 financial year:

Grey Street-Beale Street

This project involved installation of a new roundabout and raised safety platforms and off-road paths for people on bikes.

Ulster Street-Abbotsford Street

This project involved installation of a new signalised pedestrian crossing, raised safety platform and relocation of bus stops to become an in-lane bus stop.

The committee requested staff to investigate alternative options for a pedestrian crossing without a raised safety platform for Ulster Street. The options will be shared with elected members and then presented to the committee for consideration for implementation in the 2024-25 financial year.

Anglesea Street (Bryce Street to London Street)

This project involved installation of a new signalised pedestrian crossing, raised safety platform, and the relocation of the bus stop on the eastern side of Anglesea Street to use the proposed new pedestrian crossing.

River Road

The River Road project involved constructing a 1.3km footpath on the western side of River Road between Wairere Drive and Comries Road, and two raised safety platforms.

The committee also resolved for staff to reallocate the funding for the River Road project, to the Hayes Paddock project.

The Hayes Paddock project involves reconfiguration of an intersection, moving a bus stop, as well as walking, biking and community space improvements.

The committee also reviewed nine more transport projects to make decisions on whether to proceed with the work.

It requested staff progress the following projects:

Silverdale Road – school crossing. An existing zebra crossing will be upgraded to a signalised crossing with no raised safety platform.

An existing zebra crossing will be upgraded to a signalised crossing with no raised safety platform. Ellicott Road-Hyde Avenue. Public transport improvements.

Public transport improvements. Sandwich Road Shops. Staff were requested to investigate alternative options for pedestrian crossing facilities, and report back to the committee with a proposal for the 2024-25 financial year.

It requested staff cease work on:

Silverdale Road - shops. Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing near shops.

Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing near shops. Clarkin Road, near St Joseph’s School. Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for the school.

Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for the school. Clarkin Road, near Fairfield Intermediate and Primary Schools. Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for schools.

Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for schools. Borman Road, Hamilton Christian School. Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for school.

Installation of raised safety platform at existing signalised crossing for school. Higgins Road and Kahikatea Drive. Raised intersection.

A plan to construct a signalised crossing on River Road near Waikato Diocesan School for Girls will also not proceed.

The committee also approved reallocation of $50,000 from its Low Cost Low Risk public transport funding, to carry out improvements to the bus stop at 373 Anglesea Street.

Committee chairperson Angela O’Leary said there has been keen interest in transport as the Council moves to consult on its long-term plan.

“Our transport activity has moved faster than before and this has prompted some strong reactions from some people in our community.”

She has asked staff to consider improvements in the way the Council approves transport projects.

“Our transport strategy, Access Hamilton was refreshed in 2022. It is important that we make sure it meets current Government policy and community direction.”

She noted the Government had just released its Draft Government Policy Statement on land transport, with priorities set for transport investment and funding over the next 10 years.

“The new Government has a shift in focus, their funding mechanism is around growth, housing and roads.

“And given our transport projects are funded up to 51% from the Government, we also need to change direction to meet the priorities which come with those funding conditions.”

