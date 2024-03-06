Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Walk, Bike, Explore At Shelly Play Open Streets Day

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council


Wellingtonians are invited to put their crocs in comfort or sport-mode, pump up their tyres, pack a picnic, and roll down to Te Motu Kairangi/Miramar Peninsula coast for Shelly Play open day.

This Sunday 10 March the Miramar Peninsula coastal road will be transformed into a people’s playground, free from traffic from 12 noon to 5pm.

From Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay, the road will be opened exclusively for pedestrians and people on bikes, scooters, or similar ‘people-pace’ devices. There’ll be a whānau-friendly focus, with a treasure hunt, games, cafes along the route, and lots of activities for people of all ages.

When we open this road up to prioritise people, it becomes a wonderful family-friendly fun experience, by being able to explore this beautiful coastline in a new way, says Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon.

“I have had the privilege of being able to cycle this way when it was held as Ciclovia a few years ago.

“Te Motu Kairangi is an iconic part of Wellington’s coastline, and this Shelly Play event is great chance for Wellingtonians to experience it up close, at their own pace, and on all sorts of modes of transport – just not cars!”

Nearby parking will be limited, but there are lots of active options for getting to the Miramar Peninsula without a car:

  • New bike connections including from the city, Oriental Bay, Kilbirnie, Thorndon, Newtown, and Ngaio.
  • There are also limited places on free bike tours to the event with Pedal Ready and Switched-on Bikes.
  • Pedestrians can get to Shelly Play along the Cobham Drive walking and bike paths, and via the new Ākau Tangi connection and crossing that connects Kilbirnie with the harbourside route to Miramar. 
     
  • If you live in Rongotai, Lyall Bay or Kilbirnie, it’s a great opportunity to try out some of the new bike and walking connections.
  • Buses number 2, 4, 18 and 24 pass the Miramar Avenue end of the event.
  • Shelly Play is accessible. There is a drop-off point at the Miramar Avenue entrance and mobility parking spaces on the Scorching Bay side of the event.

Detour details:

An alternative route to Scorching Bay by vehicle is via the Seatoun tunnel.

If you’re heading for the airport, consider allowing extra time to get there or taking an alternative route such as via the South Coast just in case there are delays.

More information on the event can be found on the Shelly Play event page and the Shelly Play facebook event page.

Āhea| When:12-5pm, Sunday 10 March 2024; Rain date Sunday 7 April 
Ki hea| Where: Miramar Peninsula, Shelly Bay and Massey Road, from Miramar Avenue to Scorching Bay 
Te utu| Cost:Free

www.wcc.govt.nz/shelly-play

