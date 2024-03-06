Keeping traffic moving tonight on State Highway 1 Te Hana

Resurfacing work will continue tonight (Wednesday 6 March) on State Highway 1 at Te Hana from 7pm until 5am, with traffic management in place to ensure two-way traffic can still move through the site.

The site will be under seal care tomorrow during the day, so people should take extra care travelling this section of road with a temporary 30km/h speed limit in place.

It's crucial that vehicles slow down when passing through the worksite and follow the temporary speed restrictions, to ensure the seal isn’t damaged and the safety of both driver and road workers is maintained.

The road will then be swept and line marked tomorrow night (Thursday 7 March).

Further north on SH1 near Baldrock Road, just north of Kaiwaka, chip-sealing work is scheduled to take place tomorrow night (Thursday 7 March). A temporary 30km/h speed limit will be in place on Friday while the seal is set and then the road will be swept and line marked over the weekend.

We appreciate this will still cause some delays to road users and we thank you for your patience.

It is critical for our team to complete our road renewal programme before winter sets in so that everyone can enjoy a safe and smooth journey.

Both sites will be continuously monitored to ensure any traffic delays or queues caused by the works are managed. If they’re not, the team will take immediate action to mitigate the impact and minimise delays.

Please allow extra time when planning your travel and check the NZTA Journey Planner before you set out.

This work is weather dependent and will be moved to the next available night if the weather is unsuitable.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

