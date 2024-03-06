Arrest And Seizures In Southern District Organised Crime Operation

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, Officer in Charge, Southern District Organised Crime Squad:

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged with numerous offences following a search warrant in Dunedin this week.

On Monday 4 March, Southern District Organised Crime Squad, with the assistance of New Zealand Customs, executed Operation Rubus – an investigation into controlled drug offending within the Southern District.

During the search warrant, Police seized two firearms, ammunition, controlled drugs, controlled drug utensils, stun guns, and cash.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court the same day, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of failing to provide the passcode to a cell phone and driving while licence suspended. He has been remanded in custody to next appear on 26 March 2024.

Controlled drug distribution continues to have a significant negative impact on families in our communities. Those involved in controlled drug distribution will continue to be targeted by Police.

