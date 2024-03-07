Cromwell Police seeking information after two assaults

Sergeant Regan Price:

Police are seeking assistance from the public after two assaults in Cromwell.

Police were alerted to an assault on the corner of Inniscort Street and Monaghan Street around 11.45pm on Thursday 29 February, where one person was taken to hospital.

Another report of an assault, at the intersection of Melmore Terrace and Achil Street, was made to Police around 2am on Sunday 3 March. One person received medical attention by Ambulance at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either of the assaults, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of these incidents.

You can report information to Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference file number: 240302/0459.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

