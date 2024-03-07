Discover Christchurch's Vegan Food Scene At The Vegan Night Mākete On Easter Saturday, March 30th

Christchurch, March 7th – for the veggie lovers! Check out the vibrant vegan food scene of Christchurch at the Vegan Night Mākete. Hosted by the Christchurch Vegan Society, this monthly event offers something a bit different to surprise your guests to the city.

Scheduled for Easter Saturday, March 30th, prepare your tummies to try a variety of plant-based new foods and enjoy live entertainment, and family-friendly play spaces at the Phillipstown Community Hub.

Christchurch is developing a name for its own food culture, and the Vegan Night Mākete adds another layer of excitement to the city's food experiences. With a variety of food trucks and stalls offering everything from street food to homemade cookies and plant-based desserts, attendees are in for a treat.

For those looking for a quick bite on the go, the Vegan Night Mākete offers convenient takeaway options, making it the ideal stop for a delicious meal before heading into town. The event encourages sustainability by welcoming BYO container options, promoting eco-conscious practices, and reducing waste.

So, whether you're a dedicated vegan, a curious foodie, or simply seeking a new and exciting experience in Christchurch, the Vegan Night Mākete has something for everyone. Come and discover the vibrant vegan food scene of Christchurch on Easter Saturday!

Event Details:

Date: Easter Saturday, March 30th (on Every last Sat of the Month)

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Phillipstown Community Hub, 39 Nursery Road, Christchurch

Admission: Free entry

For more information about the Vegan Night Mākete, visit https://veganchristchurch.org.nz/vegan-makete/.

