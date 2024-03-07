Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Hot On The Heels Of Alleged Offender

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have poured cold water on an alleged firebug’s repeat offending in Pukekohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police have been making enquiries into a number of alleged arsons in the area.

“In the early hours of Friday 19 January, emergency services responded to reports of a series of rubbish bin fires in Pukekohe CBD.

“These fires caused considerable damage to nearby retail properties.”

A few weeks later, Police were called to two separate incidents on the morning of Saturday 17 February.

“Emergency services received two reports within a short timeframe of fires on public busses, both of which caused internal damage. 

“Both incidents prompted an emergency stop by the bus drivers and passengers on board were required to evacuate.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in relation to either of those incidents.

Counties Manukau South CIB staff have since made extensive enquiries into the incidents.

“As a result of our investigation, and with the assistance of a number of other workgroups within Police, we located a person of interest,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“A 36-year-old male was arrested and is now before the Papakura District Court on arson-related charges.

“He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in due course.”

Enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges as our investigations continue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 