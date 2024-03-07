Police Hot On The Heels Of Alleged Offender

Police have poured cold water on an alleged firebug’s repeat offending in Pukekohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police have been making enquiries into a number of alleged arsons in the area.

“In the early hours of Friday 19 January, emergency services responded to reports of a series of rubbish bin fires in Pukekohe CBD.

“These fires caused considerable damage to nearby retail properties.”

A few weeks later, Police were called to two separate incidents on the morning of Saturday 17 February.

“Emergency services received two reports within a short timeframe of fires on public busses, both of which caused internal damage.

“Both incidents prompted an emergency stop by the bus drivers and passengers on board were required to evacuate.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in relation to either of those incidents.

Counties Manukau South CIB staff have since made extensive enquiries into the incidents.

“As a result of our investigation, and with the assistance of a number of other workgroups within Police, we located a person of interest,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“A 36-year-old male was arrested and is now before the Papakura District Court on arson-related charges.

“He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in due course.”

Enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges as our investigations continue.

