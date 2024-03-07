Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Community Call Aids Police In Mail Theft Case

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

 

An alleged mail thief in the Pukekohe area has hand-delivered herself into Police, following assistance from the community.

Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle says Police were aware of locals discussing a mail theft on social media.

A report was made to Police at the time in January and had included enough detail including CCTV footage and a vehicle of interest.

“In February, Police made further enquiries at an address linked to the vehicle, and as a result the woman has brought herself into the Pukekohe Police Station a few days later,” Senior Sergeant Riddle says.

“This is a great result for the community and a timely reminder to the public to continue reporting any thefts from letterboxes.”

Senior Sergeant Riddle says people are encouraged to keep an eye out for deliveries and clear their mailboxes regularly.

“Our community should be able to receive parcels and mail without concern of interference but unfortunately there are people in our communities who take advantage of opportunities to commit thefts from mail boxes and front porches.

“We encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to report it as soon as possible,” she says.

“There are a number of actions people can take to protect themselves from mail theft, including sending parcels to a work address or ensuring you will be at home when they arrive.”

Other top tips to reduce the risk of mail theft include:
• Clear your letterbox in a timely manner
• Put a hold on your mail delivery if you’re going away
• Provide clear delivery instructions for couriers to leave a package safely hidden or secured within your property
• Install security cameras and/or security camera messaging near your letterbox or front of property
• Where practical consider click and collect over delivery

“If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, please contact Police immediately by phoning 111.”

Police also encourage people to join a neighbourhood support group as it can be a good way to deter theft, so more people in your neighbourhood can keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Suspicious activity can be reported to police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

A 44-year-old woman will appear in Pukekohe District Court on 28 March charged with theft.

