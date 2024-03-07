Have You Seen Charles?

Charles was last seen 0n 4 March at his home in Otangarei just after midday.

He is described as about 180cms tall with black hair and brown eyes and was carrying a Nike bag.

Police and Charles’ family are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you’ve seen Charles, or have any information that may help us to find him, please contact Police on 105, quoting the file number 240307/0486.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

