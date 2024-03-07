A+ Effort From Police Sees Two In Custody

Police responded quickly, arresting two people, following a report of a burglary at a Manurewa school on Wednesday evening.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says nearby security alerted Police to an alarm activation at the John Walker address around 11pm.

“Attending Police arrived to find those involved still inside one of the classrooms.

“Two people were taken into custody at the scene without further incident.”

Inspector Pyne says Police are providing support to the school community that has been impacted.

“Our officers observed broken windows, tagging, and damage to the classroom.

“We know that this type of crime can be devastating for those involved and it is awful for our schooling community who are dealing with this today.”

Two people, aged 12 and 15, have since been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

“Police are making follow up enquiries with the school to provide reassurance.

“We would also like to thank the security who notified Police of this incident in a timely manner so our staff could respond,” Inspector Pyne says.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify a third person believed to be involved.

© Scoop Media

