Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought Following Aggravated Robberies In Wellington

Friday, 8 March 2024, 7:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are investigating two aggravated robberies at New World supermarkets and would like to identify and speak to the two men pictured, who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Both robberies are related to crypto currency where victims have engaged with a person on the social media platform Discord and engaged to meet in person to exchange cash for the crypto currency.

The first incident occurred in the underground carpark of New World Newlands about 5.30pm on Monday 29 February.

The offender arrived in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon, before getting into the victim’s car and taking a large amount of cash before returning to the Subaru and driving off.

The second incident occurred in the carpark of New World Chaffers, about 1pm on Tuesday 5 March. The victim was invited into the Subaru, where two people were present. After one person took the cash, the second person was seen pointing a firearm at the victim, who was ordered out of the vehicle before the offenders drove away.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry and have executed a search warrant at a Strathmore address, recovering the Subaru and an imitation firearm.

Investigators believe other victims may have been targeted by similar crypto robberies and have yet to report the incidents to Police.

Anyone with information that can assist with identifying the two men, or who has been a victim of crypto currency robberies, is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210305/3355. Information can also be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Fast Track To Trashing The Environment


With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand‘s conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 