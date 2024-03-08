Information Sought Following Aggravated Robberies In Wellington

Wellington Police are investigating two aggravated robberies at New World supermarkets and would like to identify and speak to the two men pictured, who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Both robberies are related to crypto currency where victims have engaged with a person on the social media platform Discord and engaged to meet in person to exchange cash for the crypto currency.

The first incident occurred in the underground carpark of New World Newlands about 5.30pm on Monday 29 February.

The offender arrived in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon, before getting into the victim’s car and taking a large amount of cash before returning to the Subaru and driving off.

The second incident occurred in the carpark of New World Chaffers, about 1pm on Tuesday 5 March. The victim was invited into the Subaru, where two people were present. After one person took the cash, the second person was seen pointing a firearm at the victim, who was ordered out of the vehicle before the offenders drove away.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry and have executed a search warrant at a Strathmore address, recovering the Subaru and an imitation firearm.

Investigators believe other victims may have been targeted by similar crypto robberies and have yet to report the incidents to Police.

Anyone with information that can assist with identifying the two men, or who has been a victim of crypto currency robberies, is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210305/3355. Information can also be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

