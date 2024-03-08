Hope Home Marks Milestone With Walls And Roofing Completion: A Testament To Community Generosity

The Hope Home project, pioneered by Fowler Homes in support of New Zealand’s leading youth mental health charity I Am Hope charity, is making “great” progress as walls and roofing have been successfully installed, marking a pivotal moment in the construction process.

"We're thrilled to see the walls and roofing in place. It's a real milestone for us, not just because our vision is taking shape, but because it means hope for our community. Giving back is at the heart of what we do, and The Hope Home shows just how committed we are," says Jason McGirr, Managing Director of Fowler Homes.

The project's advancement has been significantly aided by the generous support of over 30 suppliers, who have contributed construction materials and resources. From Rinnai heating systems to James Hardie Stria cladding, suppliers have come together in what McGirr calls “a remarkable outpouring of support, truly emphasising the collective commitment to promoting youth mental health in Aotearoa.”

In reflecting on the project's importance, Jason McGirr highlighted that The Hope Home is not just another construction endeavour; it's a passion project shared with his wife and business partner, Jen.

As a former police officer who has witnessed the struggles first-hand on the frontlines, McGirr understands the gravity of the mental health challenges facing New Zealand. "This project holds deep significance for us. It's our way of making a real impact in addressing these challenges," he says.

Youth mental health in New Zealand is deteriorating as the demand for mental health services and support skyrockets. Over the past decade, I Am Hope has engaged with more than 300,000 children in schools across New Zealand with initiatives including tailoring books for the youngest demographic in primary schools.

Its renowned Gumboot Friday free counselling service has experienced a surge of over 500% in the last two years alone. Currently, the platform supports more than 3,400 free sessions each month, totalling $510,000.

"It's truly epic to witness New Zealand businesses coming together to donate an entire house to help our kids in need. The Hope Home stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity, displaying the profound impact that collective action can have on mental health awareness and support," says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

The Hope Home, anticipated to be completed by October 2024, will be auctioned with profits announced on Gumboot Friday on 1 November 2024.

Images of Hope Home and latest video update:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t3w7bj4p56745ckmwgf0x/h?rlkey=r5fjth21ivg4d7uh65gsa0kbe&e=1&dl=0

