Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hope Home Marks Milestone With Walls And Roofing Completion: A Testament To Community Generosity

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:06 am
Press Release: Hope Homes

The Hope Home project, pioneered by Fowler Homes in support of New Zealand’s leading youth mental health charity I Am Hope charity, is making “great” progress as walls and roofing have been successfully installed, marking a pivotal moment in the construction process.

"We're thrilled to see the walls and roofing in place. It's a real milestone for us, not just because our vision is taking shape, but because it means hope for our community. Giving back is at the heart of what we do, and The Hope Home shows just how committed we are," says Jason McGirr, Managing Director of Fowler Homes.

The project's advancement has been significantly aided by the generous support of over 30 suppliers, who have contributed construction materials and resources. From Rinnai heating systems to James Hardie Stria cladding, suppliers have come together in what McGirr calls “a remarkable outpouring of support, truly emphasising the collective commitment to promoting youth mental health in Aotearoa.”

In reflecting on the project's importance, Jason McGirr highlighted that The Hope Home is not just another construction endeavour; it's a passion project shared with his wife and business partner, Jen.

As a former police officer who has witnessed the struggles first-hand on the frontlines, McGirr understands the gravity of the mental health challenges facing New Zealand. "This project holds deep significance for us. It's our way of making a real impact in addressing these challenges," he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Youth mental health in New Zealand is deteriorating as the demand for mental health services and support skyrockets. Over the past decade, I Am Hope has engaged with more than 300,000 children in schools across New Zealand with initiatives including tailoring books for the youngest demographic in primary schools.

Its renowned Gumboot Friday free counselling service has experienced a surge of over 500% in the last two years alone. Currently, the platform supports more than 3,400 free sessions each month, totalling $510,000.

"It's truly epic to witness New Zealand businesses coming together to donate an entire house to help our kids in need. The Hope Home stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity, displaying the profound impact that collective action can have on mental health awareness and support," says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

The Hope Home, anticipated to be completed by October 2024, will be auctioned with profits announced on Gumboot Friday on 1 November 2024.

Images of Hope Home and latest video update:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t3w7bj4p56745ckmwgf0x/h?rlkey=r5fjth21ivg4d7uh65gsa0kbe&e=1&dl=0

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hope Homes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 