Community Input Needed To Help Make Generational Decisions For The Bay

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:47 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Today Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council kicks off public consultation on its draft Long Term Plan 2024-2034.

The Long Term Plan sets the Regional Council’s strategic direction for the next 10 years, including the work that will be delivered and how that work will be funded.

Chairman Doug Leeder says there are big decisions to make that will impact ratepayers today and for generations to come.

“At a time when Aotearoa New Zealand is experiencing increases in the cost of living, the Regional Council is under pressure to continue to deliver the important mahi for our community while keeping rates affordable. We have some weighty choices to make this Long Term Plan and we really need to hear from the community before making any decisions.”

The consultation period will run from 8 March to 9 April 2024. During this time, the Regional Council will hold a series of pop-up events and drop-in sessions to gather feedback from the public.

As well as proposals for how the Regional Council can sustainably manage its finances into the future and continue to maintain service levels, it is seeking feedback on the following topics:

  1. Who should pay for buses? How should the Regional Council fund Public Transport in urban centres, for example Tauranga and Rotorua, across the region?
  2. Whether to sell some Port of Tauranga shares - Should the Regional Council enable a managed sell down in its Port of Tauranga Limited shareholding to no less than 28% to diversify its investments?
  3. New regional parks - Should the Regional Council investigate new opportunities for regional parks?
Learn more and make a submission at www.boprc.govt.nz/ltp-2024.

Have your say at these events:

  • Bayfair Shopping Centre pop up, Mount Maunganui, Saturday 16 March
  • Rangitaiki River Festival, Thornton Beach, Saturday 16 March
  • Multicultural Festival, Historic Village, Tauranga, Saturday 23 March
  • Kuirau Park Markets, Rotorua, Saturday 23 March
  • Business at Breakfast, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, 1 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga, Thursday 4 April

In addition to consultation on the Long Term Plan, the Regional Council is asking for feedback on the Fees and Charges Policy, the Revenue and Financing Policy, the Development or Financial Contributions Policy and the Rates Remissions Policies, including one for all land and one for Māori freehold land.

