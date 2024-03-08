Have you seen John?

Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate 16-year-old John who has been reported missing.

John was last seen on 21 February at his home in Glendene.

He is described as about 182cms tall with a black crewcut hairstyle and a thin build.

John is known to frequent Auckland central, New Lynn and Glen Eden areas.

If you have seen John, or have any information that may help us to find him, please contact Police on 105, quoting the file number 240222/6870.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



