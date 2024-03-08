Church Street Update

Fire and Emergency are in attendance at an incident on Church Street in central Wellington this afternoon.

Crews were alerted to an alarm activation at an apartment building around 1pm. Upon arrival crews were able to ascertain there had been an explosion.

There are 11 crew in attendance and all residents have been evacuated from the building.

Boulcott Street is closed, and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

