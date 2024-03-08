Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Raglan Homicide Investigation

Friday, 8 March 2024, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Police investigating the death of Cedric Maniapoto can confirm he was fatally shot and found at an address just north of Raglan early on Tuesday morning.

“We are working hard to get to the bottom of what has happened to Mr Maniapoto, and we feel for his immediate and extended whanau who deserve some answers,” says Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

A dog called Napier turned up at the local store in Te Uku at 7am with a gunshot wound on the same morning that Mr Maniapoto was found at an address on Ohautira Road.

This store is roughly seven kilometres from the scene, and it has not been established how Napier got to the store with his injuries.

Napier, a medium sized brown and white dog, is a lucky survivor of his injuries and is recovering well.

“Anyone that was travelling in the area between 10pm on Monday evening (4 March) and 8am on Tuesday morning, could have information that is key to our investigation.”

Police urge anyone who was there at the relevant times that noticed anything unusual to contact us.

“The area is busy during the day but is quiet at night, and we are interested in speaking to anyone that saw another person or vehicle while passing through the area.

“We would like to hear from anyone that may have seen a dog on the road between the scene location and Te Uku, or if anyone delivered Napier to that location,” says Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Police are particularly interested in any dashcam footage from Ohautira Road from late Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

“It is devastating for Mr Maniapoto’s whanau to have to prepare to farewell after a loved one who was so unceremoniously taken away, and we are determined to find who is responsible,” says Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240305/1701.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Fast Track To Trashing The Environment


With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand‘s conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 