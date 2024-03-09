Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car In Papatoetoe

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Great South Road in Papatoetoe last night (8 March).

The incident was reported to Police at 10pm.

The driver of the car left the scene immediately following the collision.

A car believed to be involved was subsequently located, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.

