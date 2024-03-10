Police Seek Information Following Robbery In Manurewa

Counties Manakau Police are investigating a robbery at a Weymouth Road,

Manurewa service station in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 March.

The robbery was reported at 2:05am and Police arrived at the scene a short

time later.

Multiple offenders had smashed a glass window to gain entry to the premises.

No one was injured during the incident.

A number of enquiries are underway into the robbery.

We understand this would have been a distressing incident for the member of

staff present, and we are working hard to hold those responsible to account.

Anyone who may have information to assist our investigation is asked to

contact 105 quoting the file number 240310/9889.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

