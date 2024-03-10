Search For Missing Diver Off Patea, South Taranaki

This afternoon Police have been co-ordinating a search for a diver missing

from a vessel off the coast of Patea, South Taranaki, reported shortly after

1.30pm today.

The search is ongoing into the evening at this stage and will be reviewed

again in the morning.

If any members of the public have information that could assist with the

search they’re encouraged to contact 105 and reference event number

P058052168.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

