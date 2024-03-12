Update: Search For Missing Diver At Patea

The search for a diver missing in the sea off Patea is continuing today.

Yesterday, Coastguard South Taranaki conducted an extensive search of the Patea coastline. An air search was also conducted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Police would like to thank those services for the time and energy they’ve put into this ongoing operation.

We also want to thank the community for the support it has offered to the missing person’s whānau, and Police.

The Police National Dive Squad is assisting with today’s search, alongside Coastguard volunteers from Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū.

