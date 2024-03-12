Further Arrests Made Following Hori Gage Homicide

Four people have been arrested and charged by Palmerston North CIB today in relation to the murder of Hori Gage.

On Sunday 6 August, 2023, 27-year-old Hori died from a gunshot wound after a firearm was discharged towards a vehicle, also occupied by his partner and children, outside a Highbury address.

A vehicle believed to have been used to leave the scene was located the same day, burnt out on Aranui Road.

Today four arrests have been made across Foxton, Feilding, Whanganui, and Palmerston North.

A youth and two men aged 16, 18, and 33 have been jointly charged with arson in relation to the vehicle that was located burnt out on Aranui Road.

A 26-year-old Palmerston North man has been charged with party to manslaughter and was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson of Manawatü CIB says the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

“While no result will ever bring Hori back to his partner, children and wider family, these arrests are a great result for the family and our dedicated investigations team,” he says.

There were 25 staff involved in the initial response, and there remains a dedicated team of eight working full time on the investigation.

“The investigation has been difficult, however we continue to remain dedicated to holding everyone who had a part in Hori’s murder, and the incidents that surrounded it, to account.

“We have spoken to Hori’s partner and mother, who are incredibly thankful for the arrests being made, as they continue to face the emotions of the loss of a partner and son,” Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

