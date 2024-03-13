Police Continue Investigation After Body Found In Gulf Harbour

Police enquiries will continue today after human remains were located in water off Gulf Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams says the investigation remains at the very early stages

"The body has been recovered from the water and a post mortem examination is expected to begin later today,” he says.

"Police have finished our enquiries at the scene with our cordons being stood down.

“Our priority is to establish the identity of the deceased and what has led to their death.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says Police have spoken with people that were in the area at the time the discovery was made.

"We would also encourage any residents in the nearby coastal area that saw anything suspicious to contact us."

People can contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Police will continue to provide updates when we are in a position to do so.

