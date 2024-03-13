Arrest Made Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Police have arrested a sought man following a fleeing driver incident that spanned across the Waitematā District this morning.

Inspector Aron McKeown, of Waitematā West, says around 10.20am Police were making enquiries at an address on Colwill Road, Massey, seeking a male for a series of alleged burglaries and vehicle crime in West Auckland in recent months.

“The male left the address in his vehicle and Eagle was soon overhead to provide commentary to Police units on the ground.

“Soon after, the vehicle was observed to have crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle before taking off at speed.”

Police did not pursue and provided assistance to the member of the public, who thankfully was not injured during this incident.

“Eagle maintained observations on the vehicle’s movements as it travelled through Waitematā West, entering State Highway 18 towards Albany.”

“The vehicle was sighted travelling at dangerous speeds and forcing its way through roadworks,” Inspector McKeown says.

“It was spiked by Police a short time later in Riverhead and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.”

Police are currently speaking to the 25-year-old involved and charges are likely.

“This was a concerning incident, which saw members of the public repeatedly be put at risk by the actions of one person,” Inspector McKeown says.

“We hope the arrest brings reassurance to the West Auckland Community.

“Police would also like to thank those who rang Police with information on this person’s whereabouts so our teams could respond accordingly.”

