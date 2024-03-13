Unexplained Death, Pigville Road, Takaka

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.
