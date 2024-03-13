Unexplained Death, Pigville Road, Takaka

Police are conducting enquiries after a person was located deceased on Pigville Road, Takaka, yesterday.

The body was located at a rural property around 4pm, Tuesday 12 March.

Police will remain at the scene overnight conducting a scene examination and further enquiries.

A post-mortem examination will be completed in the next few days, and formal identification is yet to take place.

More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

