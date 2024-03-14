Three Arrests In Relation To Hamilton Burglary And Te Awamutu Aggravated Robbery

Waikato Police have made three arrests in relation to the
burglary of a Dinsdale petrol station and the aggravated
robbery of a Te Awamutu dairy.
The burglary at the
petrol station took place in the early hours of 11 March and
the aggravated robbery at the dairy took place later the
same day.
Members of the Waikato Tactical Crime Unit
have arrested two 13-year-olds and a 19-year-old in relation
to the offending.
One of the 13-year-olds appeared in
Hamilton Youth Court today. The second 13-year-old and the
19-year-old will appear in Hamilton Youth Court
tomorrow.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate
two other offenders.
Police are aware that members of
the public tried to intervene in the robbery at the Te
Awamutu dairy. While we know these people acted with the
best of intentions, we urge people not to put themselves in
harm’s way. These incidents are unpredictable and can
escalate quickly, and the last thing we want is for people
to get hurt.
A way that bystanders can help is to –
where possible - capture photographic and/or video footage
and provide it to Police. This kind of footage can prove
invaluable when we are working to identify those involved in
this type of
offending.
