Night-time Roadworks SH1 Raumanga And SH14 Maunu Road, Te Mai Shops
Thursday, 14 March 2024, 3:32 pm Press Release: NZTA
People travelling on State Highway 1 Raumanga,onOtaika Road north of Abbotts
Way can expect night time road works from Sunday 17 March
between 7pm and 5am.
The works will require the
removal and replacement of nine separate manhole covers and
raising them to the current road level. When completed, we
will reseal the work area around the manhole
covers.
This work will take two weeks to complete. No
work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. This
work will be moved to the next available night in unsuitable
weather.
Overnight resealing works will also be taking
place on SH14, Maunu Road, by the Te Mai shops from Monday
18 March between 7pm and 5am.
This work will be
completed over a period of three nights. This work will be
moved to the next available night in unsuitable
weather.
For everyone’s safety, stop/go traffic
management will be in place during works, with a reduced
speed of 30km/h in place. These works may cause delays for
some road users, please allow extra time when planning your
travel. Emergency Services will be accommodated at all
times.
NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their
patience while we complete these important
works.
