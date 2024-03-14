Night-time Roadworks SH1 Raumanga And SH14 Maunu Road, Te Mai Shops

People travelling on State Highway 1 Raumanga, on Otaika Road north of Abbotts Way can expect night time road works from Sunday 17 March between 7pm and 5am.

The works will require the removal and replacement of nine separate manhole covers and raising them to the current road level. When completed, we will reseal the work area around the manhole covers.

This work will take two weeks to complete. No work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. This work will be moved to the next available night in unsuitable weather.

Overnight resealing works will also be taking place on SH14, Maunu Road, by the Te Mai shops from Monday 18 March between 7pm and 5am.

This work will be completed over a period of three nights. This work will be moved to the next available night in unsuitable weather.

For everyone’s safety, stop/go traffic management will be in place during works, with a reduced speed of 30km/h in place. These works may cause delays for some road users, please allow extra time when planning your travel. Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their patience while we complete these important works.

