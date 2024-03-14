War Memorials To Be Cleaned Ahead Of ANZAC Day

Two important monuments in our region will be cleaned ahead of ANZAC Day on April 25.

The Gisborne Cenotaph and the Pātūtahi Returned Services Monument will have scaffolding and fences put around them to enable contractors to clean them.

“Because these are two high-profile monuments in our district, we wanted to let our community know what is happening”, says Gisborne District Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey.

The Pātūtahi monument cleaning starts around 16 March, and the Cenotaph in Gisborne will have scaffolding put up around 22 March.

Ms Frey says the dates will be weather-dependent and could change slightly.

This year will mark the 108th ANZAC Day to commemorate the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives in Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915, as well as remember all those who’ve served and died in both World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam wars.

