War Memorials To Be Cleaned Ahead Of ANZAC Day

Two important monuments in our region will be cleaned
ahead of ANZAC Day on April 25.
The Gisborne Cenotaph
and the Pātūtahi Returned Services Monument will have
scaffolding and fences put around them to enable contractors
to clean them.
“Because these are two high-profile
monuments in our district, we wanted to let our community
know what is happening”, says Gisborne District Council
Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey.
The
Pātūtahi monument cleaning starts around 16 March, and the
Cenotaph in Gisborne will have scaffolding put up around 22
March.
Ms Frey says the dates will be
weather-dependent and could change slightly.
This year
will mark the 108th ANZAC Day to commemorate the Australian
and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives in Gallipoli,
Turkey, in 1915, as well as remember all those who’ve
served and died in both World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam
wars.
