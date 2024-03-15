Te Wairama Munro Appointed As Regional Council Te Pou Whakarae



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed Te Wairama Munro as the Te Pou Whakarae - Group Manager, Māori Partnerships to support staff and councillors in engagements with Mana Whenua.

Ms Munro is of Ngāti Rakaipaaka, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hinepua, Ngai Te Ipu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, and Ngāti Kirihika descent.

Ms Munro, who will begin the role on 1 April this year, came to the Regional Council from her position as Business Manager of Ruapehu Recruitment, a social enterprise owned and led by the Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust. Her tenure with the Regional Council began as a Māori Relationship Manager, where she demonstrated impactful leadership.

She has been interim Te Pou Whakarae, and in that time, has led the Māori Partnerships team in significant advancements in internal cultural capability and strengthening relationships with Tangata Whenua and Mana Whenua.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby welcomes Te Wairama Munro to this critical role of the organisation.

“Our focus is on supporting the community’s recovery, and central to this is the importance of our existing and future relationships with Mana Whenua. Te Wairama is a passionate leader, who is committed to forging meaningful relationships and will make a great contribution in this area.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

