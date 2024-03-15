Further Arrest In Raglan Homicide, Police Continue To Appeal For Information

Waikato District Police can confirm a second person has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the death of Cedric Maniapoto.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with the unlawful possession of firearms and made his first appearance in the Hamilton District Court yesterday.

A number of firearms were recovered as part of the investigation and will undergo forensic examination.

“We are now turning our focus to two vehicles that have come to our attention,” says Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

“The first is a black Toyota Hilux Ute with the registration number EBM957 and the second is a red Toyota Camry with the registration SB857.”

If you saw either of these vehicles anywhere between 10pm on Tuesday 5 and 12pm on Wednesday 6 March, Police want to hear from you.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who were in the vicinity of East Street in the early hours of Wednesday 6 March,” says Acting Detective Inspector Saunders.

“As we piece together the movements of these vehicles, no piece of information is too small.

“Dashcam footage is exceptionally helpful, and we encourage anyone that has a dashcam and knows they were in the area around these times to check and provide anything of note to Police.”

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the dog, Napier, who was found around 7am near the Te Uku store on Tuesday 5 March with gunshot wounds.

How Napier got to the store remains a mystery, and we are still interested in any information that can clarify how he came to be there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240305/1701.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

