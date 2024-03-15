Have You Seen Ana?





Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate 51-year-old Ana Manuel who has been reported missing.

Ana was last seen on Sunday 10 March in the Mount Albert area.

She was last seen wearing a brown and white top, black tights with black shoes, and a blue backpack.

She is known to frequent the Avondale area, especially around the Avondale shopping area, as well as New Lynn and Blockhouse Bay.

If you have seen Ana, or have any information that may help us to find her, please contact Police on 105, quoting the file number 240312/9821.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

