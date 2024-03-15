Charged: Police Investigations Result In Arrests Over Auckland Petrol Station Incidents

Police continue to make arrests over incidents at Auckland petrol stations and commercial businesses One offender charged with at least six incidents Further arrests expected as investigations progress Hundreds of prevention visits were carried out in the past week Police are working at pace in identifying and charging offenders following recent offending at businesses, including petrol stations, across Auckland.

This comes as several hundred prevention visits have been carried out right across the region in the past week.

“Police are continuing to respond to this recent spike in incidents, including our frontline staff conducting these visits alongside other demands,” Detective Inspector Karen Bright says.

“We are conscious of the impact these incidents have on the staff who are just doing their job.

“Our teams have already put a number of offenders before the Court, and there is ongoing coordination between our investigation teams around linking any alleged offending at various sites.”

Trio charged following fleeing driver incident: Detective Inspector Bright says three males were arrested following a fleeing driver incident in Papatoetoe on Wednesday morning.

“Police initially responded to a report from a member of the public of people breaking into a vehicle on Morris Avenue after 7.30am.

“Police eventually took three males into custody.”

One of the males, aged 17, has been put before the Manukau Youth Court on an aggravated robbery charge for an incident at a Springs Road petrol station on 25 February.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This is the second person charged over that incident.

He is also facing a burglary charge over an incident at a Weymouth petrol station on 10 March.

Other occupants in the vehicle have been charged over incidents outside the Auckland region.

A 16-year-old male was since been charged with burglary of a Te Puke shop on 29 February.

A 19-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on a range of offences, including aggravated robbery of a Hamilton petrol station on 28 January.

Investigation updates: Investigation teams working across Tāmaki Makaurau are working diligently to identify and hold offenders to account, Detective Inspector Bright says.

In the past week, the investigation team in Auckland City has charged a 14-year-old following an aggravated robbery at Mt Roskill superette on 9 March.

In Waitematā, the investigation team arrested a 17-year-old male with aggravated robbery of a New Lynn petrol station on 24 February.

Today, the investigation team arrested a 14-year-old male for a raft of alleged offending.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for incidents including petrol stations at New Lynn on 24 February and Green Bay on 6 March.

He also faces three burglary charges and four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

In Counties Manukau overnight, Police have also laid a burglary charge for a second offender for the incident at the Weymouth petrol station on 10 March.

The 16-year-old male is now before the Manukau Youth Court.

In Auckland City, another 16-year-old male was arrested today and is facing additional charges.

He has been charged with burglary of a Papatoetoe petrol station on 4 March, along with aggravated robberies at Mt Roskill on 29 February and Western Springs on 3 March.

“Police are also following positive lines of enquiry into an aggravated robbery at a Māngere Bridge petrol station,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“We will continue to work to identify those involved in these offences and hold them accountable.”

Police also continue to appeal to the public, who might have information on those involved in offending.

“We would also ask the public to be cautious if they come across products taken from these stores, offered at cheaper rates,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“It’s likely these may be stolen, and we need to hear from you.”

© Scoop Media

