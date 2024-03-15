Update: Search For Missing Diver At Patea

Police today continued shoreline searches for a diver missing in the sea off Patea.

Today’s efforts have concentrated on the shoreline between Te Horo and Patea and the search area is based on drift modelling.

Anyone who sees items of interest on the shore in that area is asked to contact Police immediately via 111.

The search will continue tomorrow, marking a week since the diver went missing.

