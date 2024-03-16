Name release: Fatal crash, Forgotten Highway, Stratford

Police can now name the victim of a fatal crash which was discovered on the Forgotten Highway at Stratford on February 20.

She was Tanya Helene Procer, 67, a visitor from the United States.

Police extend our condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

