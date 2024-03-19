Man Charged With Murder Of Steven Taiatini

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of an Ōpōtiki man last year.

Steven Taiatini was was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saint John Street in the town, following an altercation late on the evening of Friday 9 June, 2023.

A 50-year-old man is due in the Whakatāne District Court today charged with Mr Taiatini’s murder.

This man had previously been charged with perverting the course of justice.

A 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man remain before the courts on other charges in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation.

Police are still interested in hearing from anyone with information that may be useful to us about what happened.

You can contact 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org

