Training Exercise In Hastings - Please Steer Clear

People are asked to keep clear of the old Westpac building on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings today.

A joint training exercise with Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff is currently taking place in the building.

A number of people are in the area watching, and we ask please that people move on and not linger, to allow the safe completion of the training.

